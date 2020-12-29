Early morning fire southwest of Lincoln destroys outbuilding, 4 vintage vehicles

An early morning fire southwest of Lincoln destroyed a building and four vintage vehicles inside it, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the owners, Dane and Susan Paulsen, woke around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to find their 72-by-24 stick framed building on fire.

He said when deputies arrived the outbuilding was fully engulfed. It was a total loss. A 1948 Ford F6, a 1950 Ford Custom, 1968 Chevy C10 and 1939 Studebaker inside were damaged, Houchin said.

Loss was estimated at $200,000.

He didn't know how it was started but said the State Fire Marshal's office has determined it was accidental.

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.