 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Early morning fire southwest of Lincoln destroys outbuilding, 4 vintage vehicles
View Comments
editor's pick

Early morning fire southwest of Lincoln destroys outbuilding, 4 vintage vehicles

{{featured_button_text}}

An early morning fire southwest of Lincoln destroyed a building and four vintage vehicles inside it, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the owners, Dane and Susan Paulsen, woke around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to find their 72-by-24 stick framed building on fire.

He said when deputies arrived the outbuilding was fully engulfed. It was a total loss. A 1948 Ford F6, a 1950 Ford Custom, 1968 Chevy C10 and 1939 Studebaker inside were damaged, Houchin said.

Loss was estimated at $200,000.

He didn't know how it was started but said the State Fire Marshal's office has determined it was accidental. 

23-year-old arrested in connection to November stabbing in Lincoln
Man, his sister and his girlfriend charged in deadly Omaha shooting

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Lancaster County law enforcement logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News