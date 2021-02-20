Early morning fire in south Lincoln causes $125,000 in damages

A fire at a house in south Lincoln early Saturday morning displaced two residents and caused an estimated $125,000 in damage, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

LFR received a report of a fire at the house on Duxhall Drive near 44th street at about 2:40 a.m., and crews found the front of the house engulfed when they arrived, according to a news release.

The fire made its way into the attic, which made it challenging for crews to put out, according to the release. The fire was declared under control at 3:25 a.m.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical, according to LFR Battalion Chief Mike Smith.

Two people were in the house but were able to exit safely.

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.