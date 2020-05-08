Early morning fire in Lincoln causes $75K damage, LFR says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An early morning fire at 5549 Oldham Road caused an estimated $75,000 damage and displaced two adults and two dogs Friday, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

Capt. Nancy Crist said at 7:50 a.m. they responded to a report of an electrical fire at 5549 Oldham Road, found a fire in a basement room of the home near 56th and South streets and put it out within five minutes.

Two residents and two dogs had evacuated before they got there.

Crist said one of the occupants was taken to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

She said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire Inspector Don Gross estimated it caused $25,000 damage to contents and $50,000 damage to the building.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.