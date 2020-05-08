You are the owner of this article.
Early morning fire in Lincoln causes $75K damage, LFR says
Early morning fire in Lincoln causes $75K damage, LFR says

Oldham Road fire

A Lincoln Fire & Rescue spokeswoman says a fire early Friday at 5549 Oldham Road caused an estimated $75,000 damage and displaced two adults and two dogs.

An early morning fire at 5549 Oldham Road caused an estimated $75,000 damage and displaced two adults and two dogs Friday, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

Capt. Nancy Crist said at 7:50 a.m. they responded to a report of an electrical fire at 5549 Oldham Road, found a fire in a basement room of the home near 56th and South streets and put it out within five minutes.

Two residents and two dogs had evacuated before they got there.

Crist said one of the occupants was taken to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

She said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire Inspector Don Gross estimated it caused $25,000 damage to contents and $50,000 damage to the building.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

