Early morning fire destroys north Lincoln home
Early morning fire destroys north Lincoln home

Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Spring Meadow Drive at about 6:30 a.m. after one of the occupants noticed the back deck was on fire, according to LFR Battalion Chief Jim Bopp.

 Andy Ringsmuth, courtesy photo

A fire destroyed a north Lincoln home early Sunday morning, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Spring Meadow Drive at about 6:30 a.m. after one of the occupants noticed the back deck was on fire, according to LFR Battalion Chief Jim Bopp.

When crews arrived, heavy flames had taken over the back side of the house, he said.

All five occupants made it out safely, but three cats were found dead inside.

Bopp said the fire was likely started by embers from a fire pit that had been used Saturday night. The home, which earlier this year was valued at $223,200 by the Lancaster County Assessor, is a total loss, Bopp said.

