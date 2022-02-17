 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early morning fire causes $20,000 in damage to Lincoln mobile home

Cornhusker Fire

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews respond to a mobile home fire near 40th Street and Cornhusker Highway at about 2 a.m. Thursday. 

 Lincoln Fire and Rescue

A fire that broke out just before 2 a.m. Thursday caused $20,000 in damage to a mobile home near 40th Street and Cornhusker Highway, forcing three residents to relocate. 

No one was injured in the fire, which crews quickly extinguished upon entering the mobile home, Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said in a news release. 

Firefighters rescued a dog and two cats from the dwelling. All three animals were reunited with their owners and suffered only minor injuries, Crist said. 

The cause of the fire was determined to be an accident. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

