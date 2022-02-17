Early morning fire causes $20,000 in damage to Lincoln mobile home

A fire that broke out just before 2 a.m. Thursday caused $20,000 in damage to a mobile home near 40th Street and Cornhusker Highway, forcing three residents to relocate.

No one was injured in the fire, which crews quickly extinguished upon entering the mobile home, Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said in a news release.

Firefighters rescued a dog and two cats from the dwelling. All three animals were reunited with their owners and suffered only minor injuries, Crist said.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an accident.

