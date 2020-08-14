Early morning crash closed down eastbound I-80 between 27th and 56th in Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A three-vehicle crash early Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 between 27th and 56th streets injured one person and had traffic tied up.

Eastbound lanes were closed and diverted to Arbor Road following the collision around 5 a.m.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said it happened just east of the eastbound 27th Street exit when an SUV hit a barrier in a construction zone. A van following the SUV struck it, then a semi hauling hogs in the chain-reaction crash.

He said the van driver was taken by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital and was treated and released.

By 6:30 a.m., eastbound I-80 had reopened.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

