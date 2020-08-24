 Skip to main content
Early morning chase near Lincoln hit speeds topping 155 mph, led to Georgia man's arrest, State Patrol says
Early morning chase near Lincoln hit speeds topping 155 mph, led to Georgia man's arrest, State Patrol says

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a Georgia man following a pursuit early Monday on Interstate 80 near Lincoln that topped 155 mph.

Spokesman Cody Thomas said it started at about 12:25 a.m., when a trooper saw a speeding Chevrolet Camaro headed west near the downtown Lincoln exit and clocked it going 128 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Jamell Martinez

Jamell Martinez

When the trooper tried to stop the car, the driver sped up.

Thomas said the trooper initiated a pursuit, and, after a short time, troopers were able to deploy "stop sticks" to slow the car, which came to a stop near the Milford exit. 

The driver, Jamell Martinez, 33, of Hinesville, Georgia, was arrested on suspicion of willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest and traffic violations. 

The entire pursuit lasted less than 10 minutes. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

