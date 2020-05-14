You are the owner of this article.
Early morning call about people yelling in the street led to recovery of stolen car in Lincoln
Early morning call about people yelling in the street led to recovery of stolen car in Lincoln

Police say a call about people yelling at each other in the street near 40th Street and Old Cheney Road early Thursday ended up helping them track a stolen car.

Officer Erin Spilker said the owner hadn't yet discovered his gray Ford Freestyle was stolen overnight from the 5700 block of Abbey Court when police contacted him. 

She said it started with the disturbance call at 4:30 a.m. When police arrived, they observed one of the vehicles involved stopped at the light at 40th and Old Cheney.

As the officer turned around, the SUV sped off through the red light.

The officer put on the lights and siren but discontinued the pursuit after the driver engaged in dangerous driving behavior, Spilker said. She said officers continued to check the area and found the Ford Freestyle parked in a lot at 40th and Pine Lake Road.

Police returned the SUV to the owner.

Spilker said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call Lincoln police.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger

