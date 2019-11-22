Police arrested a 32-year-old Lincoln man early Friday after receiving a 911 call about a man checking car door handles near 30th and Vine streets.
Sgt. Angela Sands said not long after the 1:30 a.m. call, officers found a man, Raymond Purzycki, matching the suspect's description at 27th and T streets.
When they tried to arrest him, she said, Purzycki yelled out that he had a gun. They found a .38 revolver tied to a string under his coat. Because he is a convicted felon, he can’t legally possess a firearm.
Sands said Purzycki said he had just found the gun and tied it to his coat to turn over to police.
×
We can't do it without you. Become a member and help support journalism at a special rate.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Police arrested him on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
He had been released from a prison sentence for second-degree forgery in March.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: MCCLAIN, NICHOLAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/07/1998 Booking Time: 11/21/2019 / 15:49:35 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: AMERSON, LAKISHA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 08/02/1984 Booking Time: 11/21/2019 / 15:24:46 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: CROGHAN, JAMIE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/28/1979 Booking Time: 11/21/2019 / 15:16:29 Charges: SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: CRAIG, MELLISA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/05/1989 Booking Time: 11/21/2019 / 14:51:13 Charges: HOLD-RETURN TO ORIGINAL JURISDICTION (-) HOLD-RETURN TO ORIGINAL JURISDICTION (-)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: FULLER, RICHARD Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/12/1972 Booking Time: 11/21/2019 / 14:05:56 Charges: THEFT BY DECEPTION $1500-5000 (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: PRICE, KEELIN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/11/1989 Booking Time: 11/21/2019 / 13:42:40 Charges: FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: RODRIGUEZ, JOEY Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 07/22/1998 Booking Time: 11/21/2019 / 12:30:24 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: WALSH, JOSHUA Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/25/1991 Booking Time: 11/21/2019 / 10:59:47 Charges: CONFINE FOR OTHER AUTHORITY -SPEC AGRMNT (X)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: TAYLOR, BRENT Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 04/30/1993 Booking Time: 11/21/2019 / 10:37:25 Charges: STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) ATTEMPT ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: HOFFMAN, LUCAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/30/1990 Booking Time: 11/21/2019 / 10:33:44 Charges: COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M) REFUSE CHEMICAL TEST - 3RD OFF (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: HOLLAND, MARY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 06/26/1993 Booking Time: 11/21/2019 / 10:05:52 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: PHIMVONGSA, KHAOPHONE Race/Sex: A/M Date of Birth: 10/22/1979 Booking Time: 11/21/2019 / 09:56:15 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: PAYNE, PRESTON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/31/1991 Booking Time: 11/21/2019 / 09:48:25 Charges: ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: TOMLIN, KEVIN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/01/1987 Booking Time: 11/21/2019 / 00:57:12 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: SMITH, DERRICK Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/28/1991 Booking Time: 11/21/2019 / 00:25:39 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: LEON, KARINA Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 07/20/1986 Booking Time: 11/20/2019 / 22:35:11 Charges: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $1,500-$5,000 (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: BRINGAS, DAVID Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 06/17/1982 Booking Time: 11/20/2019 / 18:26:53 Charges: DUI-3RD >.15 (F3A) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: BRUNT, LAMARKIUS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/30/1992 Booking Time: 11/20/2019 / 16:46:50 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: LYBARGER, HEATHER Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/08/1975 Booking Time: 11/20/2019 / 16:34:07 Charges: DRUG COURT REMAND (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: PETERSON, YVONNE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 10/26/1993 Booking Time: 11/20/2019 / 16:22:50 Charges: MANF/DEL/POS CON SUBS W/INT DEL(SCD 4,5 DRG) (F3A) QUICK AND SPEEDY TRIAL (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: MOORE, RODDERICK Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/17/1983 Booking Time: 11/20/2019 / 15:48:26 Charges: FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (I) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/2ND (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: JONES, DARYL Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 10/06/1986 Booking Time: 11/20/2019 / 15:39:22 Charges: FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: ORTIZ, ALAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 04/28/1994 Booking Time: 11/20/2019 / 13:57:12 Charges: POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: KURTZHALS, TERRY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/25/1954 Booking Time: 11/20/2019 / 13:51:05 Charges: THEFT BY SHOPLIFT-3RD/SUBS OFF-$200/LESS (F) (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: ALVIS, FRANCISCO Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 10/14/1998 Booking Time: 11/20/2019 / 13:44:55 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ATT POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: ROGERS, WILLIAM Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/12/1963 Booking Time: 11/20/2019 / 13:42:28 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: BREWER, ELIJAH Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/25/1995 Booking Time: 11/20/2019 / 12:04:26 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) CHILD ABUSE (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: CHRISTENSEN, TAYEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/22/1999 Booking Time: 11/20/2019 / 11:50:19 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: FLORES, VICTOR Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 03/25/1962 Booking Time: 11/20/2019 / 10:59:20 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: GARY, ANTWAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/19/1989 Booking Time: 11/20/2019 / 10:11:02 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: MORROW, CHARLES Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/09/1990 Booking Time: 11/20/2019 / 09:06:28 Charges: STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) TAMPER WITH WITNESS/INFORMANT/JUROR (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: HARE, JESSE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/22/1982 Booking Time: 11/20/2019 / 07:31:13 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSSESS BURGLAR'S TOOLS (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: BALLARD, LAWSON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/17/1993 Booking Time: 11/20/2019 / 06:07:05 Charges: USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY (F2) 1ST DEG ASSAULT (F2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: KERCHEVAL, RICHARD Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/14/1981 Booking Time: 11/20/2019 / 00:50:18 Charges: REFUSE CHEMICAL TEST - 3RD OFF (F3A) DRIVE DURING REVOC-SUBSQ OFF (F2A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: LASSEN, JASON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/20/1975 Booking Time: 11/19/2019 / 23:20:50 Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 2ND DEG, REQ TO LEAVE (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: GOODMAN, KEVIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/22/1966 Booking Time: 11/19/2019 / 20:44:09 Charges: DISTURBING THE PEACE (M3) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 2ND DEG, REQ TO LEAVE (M2) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: SALAZAR, NINA Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 02/19/1966 Booking Time: 11/19/2019 / 17:14:26 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: SVOBODA, JACQUELINE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/26/1976 Booking Time: 11/19/2019 / 16:05:50 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) REFUSE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OF POLICE OFFCR (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DEPOSIT LITTER UPON A PUBLIC PLACE (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: GILPIN, BRANDON Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 12/28/1980 Booking Time: 11/19/2019 / 14:14:36 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: COLLIER, ALESSANDRA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/27/1995 Booking Time: 11/19/2019 / 12:47:33 Charges: ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: OLACHIA, RANDALL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/30/1970 Booking Time: 11/19/2019 / 12:07:58 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) CONSUME IN PUBLIC (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: BAUCKE, TREYVON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/21/1998 Booking Time: 11/19/2019 / 11:26:17 Charges: ATT DEL/MANUF/INT TO DELV SCHD 1,2,3 DRUG (F3A) ATT DEL/MANUF/INT TO DELV SCHD 1,2,3 DRUG (F3A) COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: JOHNSON, KEYLAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/01/1992 Booking Time: 11/19/2019 / 09:30:58 Charges: ATT MANU/DELV/POSS CONTR SUBST W/INT TO DELV (F3A) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: WALTERS, ANDREW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/16/1977 Booking Time: 11/19/2019 / 09:17:18 Charges: DUI-.15+ (2 PRIOR CONV) (F3A) COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-22-2019
Last, First Name: ROAN, AMY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/25/1979 Booking Time: 11/19/2019 / 07:57:40 Charges: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger