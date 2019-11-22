{{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a 32-year-old Lincoln man early Friday after receiving a 911 call about a man checking car door handles near 30th and Vine streets.

Sgt. Angela Sands said not long after the 1:30 a.m. call, officers found a man, Raymond Purzycki, matching the suspect's description at 27th and T streets.

When they tried to arrest him, she said, Purzycki yelled out that he had a gun. They found a .38 revolver tied to a string under his coat. Because he is a convicted felon, he can’t legally possess a firearm.

Sands said Purzycki said he had just found the gun and tied it to his coat to turn over to police.

Police arrested him on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

He had been released from a prison sentence for second-degree forgery in March.

