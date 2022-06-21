Early morning blaze seems 'intentionally set,' Lincoln fire investigator says

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 1000 block of Furnas Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said a caller reported smoke and flames coming from the home next door — which should have been vacant. According to neighbors, Bopp said, squatters had been seen going to and from the residence.
Investigators say the fire likely was not an accident, as utilities had been shut off for some time.
Bopp said firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, but the house sustained significant damage.
Investigator Chuck Schweitzer said the fire, which caused $40,000 damage to the home and $10,000 to its contents, is being investigated as arson.
The home has had break-ins before, he said.
"(The homeowners) have been having problems with people getting into the house and trespassing," Schweitzer said. "They tried to keep it as locked up as they possibly could."
Barn finds: In rural Sumner, a million-dollar muscle car collection goes to auction
Popular Omaha mini bowling bar and restaurant to open Lincoln location
Tyler Lindstrom, brother of Nebraska state senator, dead at 39
Stored for decades near Sumner, rare Mustang sells for $442,000
Lincoln tattoo artist threw used needles at former boss upon firing, police say
A flurry of fraud: City clerks have recently stolen money from 17 Nebraska towns
Nebraska Game and Parks rejects turkey hunt changes, approves lion, river otter seasons
'I don’t think anybody is really surprised': Nebraska volleyball gets commit from No. 1 national recruit Skyler Pierce
Two Gretna teens die in collision on Interstate 29 near Percival, Iowa
Watch now: Lincoln student opens boutique in Waverly inspired by late grandmother
Town hall meeting draws avid drag racers, residents annoyed by motorists racing on O Street
Longtime Lincoln, Omaha bike shops getting a new owner
Improvements transform Pinewood Bowl from a stage in the park to a professional venue
Lawsuit accuses Costco of violating Nebraska animal-welfare laws
Lincoln Police officer shoots 'dangerous' dog; dog later euthanized
Seven years ago today: Fire consumes La Mexicana in downtown Lincoln
La Mexicana fire
Smoke rises from a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
A Lincoln firefighter opens a hydrant as crews battled a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, earlier this year.
TED KIRK/Journal Star file photo
La Mexicana fire
Lincoln firefighters battle heat and smoke as they fight a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Onlookers record a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
A Lincoln firefighter pours water on the roof of La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
A crowd gathered to watch a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Smoke fills 17th Street from a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Fire fills All That Hair, 17th and P streets, on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Crews battled a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, for several hours on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Crews battled a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, for several hours on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Crews battled a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, for several hours on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Crews battled a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, for several hours on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Flames shoot from the door of Alsulatan Lounge at 17th and P streets on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Firefighters battle a fire at La Mexicana, 1637 P St.
TED KIRK / Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Firefighters battle a fire at La Mexicana, 1637 P St.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Smoke billows from La Mexicana, 1637 P St., Monday afternoon.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
Fire
Lincoln Fire and Rescue works a three-alarm fire at La Mexicana, 17th and P streets.
RILEY JOHNSON/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Flames shoot from the door of Alsulatan Lounge at 17th and P streets on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
A Lincoln firefighter walks in the alley at the scene of a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Lincoln firefighters signal to move the aerial ladders as they try to control a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Fire crews were honored for saving a dog from the fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, on April 13.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star file photo
La Mexicana fire
Fire erupts from the roof of La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
A Lincoln firefighter directs his hose on the roof of La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.