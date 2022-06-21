 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early morning blaze seems 'intentionally set,' Lincoln fire investigator says

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 1000 block of Furnas Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said a caller reported smoke and flames coming from the home next door — which should have been vacant. According to neighbors, Bopp said, squatters had been seen going to and from the residence.

Investigators say the fire likely was not an accident, as utilities had been shut off for some time.

The Oven's east Lincoln restaurant severely damaged in weekend fire

Bopp said firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, but the house sustained significant damage.

Investigator Chuck Schweitzer said the fire, which caused $40,000 damage to the home and $10,000 to its contents, is being investigated as arson.

Watch now: LFR recruits suit up for live fire simulation

The home has had break-ins before, he said.

"(The homeowners) have been having problems with people getting into the house and trespassing," Schweitzer said. "They tried to keep it as locked up as they possibly could."

