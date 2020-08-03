Early Monday drive-by shooting targeted home with 6 inside, including 3 children, Lincoln police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police say they are investigating a drive-by shooting early Monday at a home near Second and D streets.

Six people, including three children ranging in age from 1 to 16, were at the home, but no one was injured, Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said police were called to the area just before 1 a.m. where witnesses said they heard gunshots and then the sound of a vehicle speeding away.

Police found a 21-year-old man in the area who stated that his house had just been shot at. Two windows had been broken on the house.

Spilker asked anyone with information to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 5

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.