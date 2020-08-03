You are the owner of this article.
Early Monday drive-by shooting targeted home with 6 inside, including 3 children, Lincoln police say
Early Monday drive-by shooting targeted home with 6 inside, including 3 children, Lincoln police say

Police say they are investigating a drive-by shooting early Monday at a home near Second and D streets.

Six people, including three children ranging in age from 1 to 16, were at the home, but no one was injured, Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said police were called to the area just before 1 a.m. where witnesses said they heard gunshots and then the sound of a vehicle speeding away.

Police found a 21-year-old man in the area who stated that his house had just been shot at. Two windows had been broken on the house.

Spilker asked anyone with information to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

