Early burglar alarm sent Lincoln police to 40th and Adams gas station
Early burglar alarm sent Lincoln police to 40th and Adams gas station

Lincoln police went out early Monday on a burglary at the Casey's at 40th and Adams streets.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m., Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said.

Police arrived to find the front door smashed and a still-to-be-determined amount of alcohol and tobacco products stolen. They believe multiple people were involved.

Bonkiewicz said officers processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence and canvassed the area for witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News