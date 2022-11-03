 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eagle school officials warn parents after unknown man followed students home from school

Eagle Elementary School officials shared a warning with families this week after an apparent abduction attempt of a child who was on their way home from school.

According to Principal Megan Flohr, the incident occurred after school on Tuesday. Eagle is a community 10 miles east of Lincoln.

An email to families said the school had received a report of an older white man with a bald head and a "bigger belly" who was following a group of children.

The man is believed to have been driving a four-door silver or gray car when he followed the group of children and eventually got out to pursue one child after the group had separated.

The child was able to safely enter their home.

Eagle Elementary officials are encouraging parents to speak with their children about walking with a buddy or a group and reporting any suspicious activity.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Cass County Sherriff's Office hadn't identified the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sherriff's Office at 402-296-9370.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

