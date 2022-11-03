Eagle school officials warn parents after unknown man followed students home from school

Eagle Elementary School officials shared a warning with families this week after an apparent abduction attempt of a child who was on their way home from school.
According to Principal Megan Flohr, the incident occurred after school on Tuesday. Eagle is a community 10 miles east of Lincoln.
An email to families said the school had received a report of an older white man with a bald head and a "bigger belly" who was following a group of children.
The man is believed to have been driving a four-door silver or gray car when he followed the group of children and eventually got out to pursue one child after the group had separated.
The child was able to safely enter their home.
Eagle Elementary officials are encouraging parents to speak with their children about walking with a buddy or a group and reporting any suspicious activity.
People are also reading…
As of Thursday afternoon, the Cass County Sherriff's Office hadn't identified the suspect.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sherriff's Office at 402-296-9370.
Lincoln police want the public's help solving these cases
Assault at D'Leons
Bike burglar
Bullseye
Burgled
Cash me outside
Dog poisoning
Dollar General disagreement
Dollar General distraction
Door Dash crash
Exotic gift emporium
Fill 'Er Up!
Fraud alert
Fraudulent charges
Garage go-getters
Graffiti'D
Grocery go-getter
Grom to go
Hosed
Jeepers
Medical boot
Road rage
Rocky Rooftop
Run Your Pockets
Shattered window
Tire-d of it
Urban Air flair
Vape shop burglary
Villa Amore 2.0
Villa Amore
Want Your Bad Romance
Lincoln police want the public's help solving these cases
Assault at D'Leons
Bike burglar
Bullseye
Burgled
Cash me outside
Dog poisoning
Dollar General disagreement
Dollar General distraction
Door Dash crash
Exotic gift emporium
Fill 'Er Up!
Fraud alert
Fraudulent charges
Garage go-getters
Graffiti'D
Grocery go-getter
Grom to go
Hosed
Jeepers
Medical boot
Road rage
Rocky Rooftop
Run Your Pockets
Shattered window
Tire-d of it
Urban Air flair
Vape shop burglary
Villa Amore 2.0
Villa Amore
Want Your Bad Romance
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com