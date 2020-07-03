Eagle man, 57, goes to prison for sexually assaulting girl in Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln judge sentenced a 57-year-old Eagle man to 14 to 22 years in prison Thursday for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

Terry A. Thornburg pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child.

On Thursday, Thornburg made a rambling statement about how he had been selling drugs to the girl's parents and how the girl allegedly had asked him if they could be husband and wife before telling the judge: "I'm sorry that this happened."

His attorney, Mark Rappl, said Thornburg was low-functioning, has impulse control issues and had a methamphetamine addiction at the time.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Amy Goodro said Thornburg has yet to take any responsibility for his actions, but had been grooming the girl. This wasn't a statutory rape case where the girl just wasn't old enough by law to consent, she said.

"This was a 55-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl," Goodro said.

On Dec. 2, 2018, York police found the girl at a motel with Thornburg and contacted Lincoln police after she said Thornburg had given her the hickey on her neck, according to an affidavit for his arrest.