Dynamite lit off inside Lincoln apartment complex after dispute between neighbors, police say

Lincoln Police responded to reports of gunfire in an Adams Street apartment to find a hole blown 18 inches into the interior floor by a quarter-stick of dynamite.

Officer Erin Spilker said responding officers found the 6-inch-wide hole in an apartment hallway near Third and Adams streets on Monday morning along with blown-out windows and a cloud of smoke.

The explosive went off between the doors of two across-the-hall neighbors who had been feuding, Spilker said. It's unclear who threw the quarter-stick into the hall. Police are still conducting interviews.

No one was injured in the explosion, Spilker said, but the incident caused at least $600 in damage.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley.

