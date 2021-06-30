 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dynamite lit off inside Lincoln apartment complex after dispute between neighbors, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Dynamite lit off inside Lincoln apartment complex after dispute between neighbors, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

Lincoln Police responded to reports of gunfire in an Adams Street apartment to find a hole blown 18 inches into the interior floor by a quarter-stick of dynamite. 

Officer Erin Spilker said responding officers found the 6-inch-wide hole in an apartment hallway near Third and Adams streets on Monday morning along with blown-out windows and a cloud of smoke. 

The explosive went off between the doors of two across-the-hall neighbors who had been feuding, Spilker said. It's unclear who threw the quarter-stick into the hall. Police are still conducting interviews. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No one was injured in the explosion, Spilker said, but the incident caused at least $600 in damage. 

Two killed in Jefferson County crash Tuesday morning
Man fatally shot on his porch had moved to Omaha to care for his girlfriend
Third man sent to federal prison for 2018 killing of Lincoln woman during home-invasion robbery

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Walmart announces new low-price insulin for diabetics

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News