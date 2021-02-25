Duplex fire in southeast Lincoln caused $350K damage, LFR says

An overnight fire at a duplex near South 70th and Van Dorn streets caused $350,000 damage, Lincoln Fire & Rescue says.

Capt. Nancy Crist said the 911 call about an attached garage on fire sent them to 7826 Stonewall Court around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She said the owner already had evacuated by the time firefighters got there to find the garage fully involved and beginning to spread into the home.

The residents on the other half of the duplex were displaced due to smoke damage.

Crist said one firefighter had a minor injury on the scene but wasn't transported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

