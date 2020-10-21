DUI stop with 2-year-old in the car led to Lincoln man's arrest for child abuse, police say

Police arrested a 32-year-old Lincoln man early Wednesday for allegedly driving drunk and on a suspended license with a 2-year-old boy in the backseat.
Officer Erin Spilker said an officer spotted a red Hyundai Sonata make an improper turn without signaling near First and Cornhusker Highway, then weave between lanes several times while going 20 miles over the speed limit.
The officer stopped the driver, David Mileage, at 11th and Cornhusker and immediately noticed a child in the backseat, unrestrained.
Spilker said Mileage showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. An hour and a half after the stop, his blood alcohol level tested .112, she said.
He said Mileage was arrested on suspicion of child abuse, DUI with a child passenger, failure to restrain a child in a vehicle, driving under suspension, failure to signal and improper turn. He also was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.
Nebraska cold cases
Patricia Webb
Tina McMenamin
Ali Saleh Al-Saidi
Gina Bos
Ann Marie Kelley
Carl Bittner
K.K. Kody
Christi Nichols
Donald Bennett
Ernestine Ruschy
Eugene McGuire
Jay Durnil
Mary Heese
Gregory Moore
Irvin Settje
Jason Remsen
Jason Vesper
Brian Walker
Arthur Morley
Jay Blockson
Jeanne Kassebaum
William, Bernice and Barbara Peak
Jeffrey Snoddy
Joy Blanchard
Demetrius Simpson
Julie Derrick
Leah Rowlands
Letha Harley
Mary Cabral
Mary Cronin
Merlin Mosel
Mitchell Simon
Patrick Vostades
Rebecca Williams
Richard Chadek
Richard Lessley
Robert Beaudoin
Robert Heelan
Rudolfo Flores
Russell McKnight
Sandy Green
Sarah Neal
Tyrone Banister
Waddell Robinson
Charles Hanks
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.