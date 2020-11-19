Drugs suspected in nearly 3-week theft spree that ended with Lincoln man's arrest

Drugs are suspected to be involved in a nearly three-week theft spree that ended with a 37-year-old Lincoln man's arrest on a string of charges.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said it started Oct. 27, when a 29-year-old Lincoln woman reported that someone was using her credit card at ATMs, restaurants and liquor stores around town.
She told police she suspected her ex-roommate, Scott Enevoldsen, because he knew her PIN.
Bonkiewicz said over the next two-and-a-half weeks, he would come to be the suspect in the theft of a Jeep Grand Cherokee stolen when it was left running at 21st and K on Nov. 4; the theft of license plates off vehicles in the city Health Department's parking lot near 31st and O a half an hour later; an accident drive-off at a Burger King on Old Cheney Road on Nov. 5 after police showed up to investigate; a gas drive-off at a U-Stop on Superior Street on Nov. 11; and the theft of license plates off a Jeep in Bicentennial Heights on Nov. 12.
It came to an end on Saturday, when police were called to a home in Havelock on a report of a possibly stolen Jeep out front. Bonkiewicz said police discovered it was the stolen Jeep and found license plates inside it that matched those stolen.
Bonkiewicz said police believe the spree was narcotics related.
Enevoldsen went to jail on suspicion of warrants, as well as felony theft by unlawful taking, misdemeanor theft for the license plates, unauthorized use of a debit or credit card, fleeing to avoid arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while revoked or suspended.
The arrest required coordination of around a dozen officers and investigators across multiple patrol teams, he said.
