Investigators are trying to determine if drugs played a role in a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon in northwest Lincoln.
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies said Michael Stover, 62, was found with 1.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine during the investigation.
Stover, of Lincoln, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies said Stover was traveling westbound on a motorcycle when he rear-ended a Toyota Highlander stopped at the intersection of U.S. 34 and Northwest 48th Street at about 3:45 p.m.
Stover was wearing a helmet that came off after he collided with the SUV, authorities said.
The driver of the Highlander, 57-year-old Margaret Niedbalski, of Columbus, wasn't injured.