 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured

Drivers identified in Lincoln crash that hospitalized motorcyclist

  • Updated
  • 0

Both drivers in a Friday collision at one of Lincoln's busiest intersections have been identified. 

Edward Watters, 19, was driving his white Chevrolet Suburban north on Antelope Valley Parkway when he turned left onto Salt Creek Roadway at around 9:20 a.m. Friday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said. 

As Watters turned, 18-year-old Austin Kinser was approaching the intersection from the north on a Kawasaki motorcycle. 

The collision sent the 18-year-old to a local hospital in critical condition. 

Kinser remained in a critical state as of Monday morning, Vigil said. 

Vigil said an investigation into the crash is ongoing, but that neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor.

Police respond to report of gunshots, find stolen handgun
Man stabbed twice at Lincoln bar, police say
Man arrested after crashing into Moose's Tooth building, police say
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia, US square off at UN over Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News