Drivers identified in Lincoln crash that hospitalized motorcyclist

Both drivers in a Friday collision at one of Lincoln's busiest intersections have been identified.

Edward Watters, 19, was driving his white Chevrolet Suburban north on Antelope Valley Parkway when he turned left onto Salt Creek Roadway at around 9:20 a.m. Friday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said.

As Watters turned, 18-year-old Austin Kinser was approaching the intersection from the north on a Kawasaki motorcycle.

The collision sent the 18-year-old to a local hospital in critical condition.

Kinser remained in a critical state as of Monday morning, Vigil said.

Vigil said an investigation into the crash is ongoing, but that neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor.

