Drivers identified in fatal south Lincoln crash

Authorities have identified a motorist who died Tuesday afternoon in a head-on crash south of Lincoln.
Haroon Sediqi, a 57-year-old Lincoln man, was pronounced dead at Bryan West Campus shortly after crashing at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near 70th Street and Revere Lane, one block south of Pine Lake Road, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The other driver, 39-year-old Noriza Perez-Perez, of Lincoln, was transported to Bryan West Campus with non-life threatening injuries.
Both drivers were headed in opposite directions on 70th Street when they collided Tuesday afternoon. Deputies don't suspect alcohol played a factor in the crash.
Sediqi was not wearing his seatbelt, according to the sheriff's office. Perez-Perez did have a seatbelt on when the vehicles collided.
The Lancaster County Attorney ordered an autopsy.