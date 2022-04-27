 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drivers identified in fatal south Lincoln crash

  • Updated
  • 0

Authorities have identified a motorist who died Tuesday afternoon in a head-on crash south of Lincoln.

Haroon Sediqi, a 57-year-old Lincoln man, was pronounced dead at Bryan West Campus shortly after crashing at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near 70th Street and Revere Lane, one block south of Pine Lake Road, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The other driver, 39-year-old Noriza Perez-Perez, of Lincoln, was transported to Bryan West Campus with non-life threatening injuries.

Both drivers were headed in opposite directions on 70th Street when they collided Tuesday afternoon. Deputies don't suspect alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Sediqi was not wearing his seatbelt, according to the sheriff's office. Perez-Perez did have a seatbelt on when the vehicles collided.

The Lancaster County Attorney ordered an autopsy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Husker News