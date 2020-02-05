Driver who died in Lincoln crash identified as 31-year-old man

Police on Wednesday identified the 31-year-old Lincoln man who died in a crash west of 52nd Street and Cornhusker Highway as Warren Zwiebel.

Officer Erin Spilker said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police arrived to find Zwiebel in a 2016 Nissan Sentra that had collided with a raised, concrete square off the side of the highway.

She said it appeared that Zwiebel had come out from a hotel parking lot in the 5200 block of Cornhusker and headed south across both lanes of traffic and collided with the concrete. She said Zwiebel was the sole occupant and was unresponsive when police got there.

Rescue workers took him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, Spilker said.

She said the accident remains under investigation. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

