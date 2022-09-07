Driver was speeding, had smoked marijuana before fatal Lincoln crash, police allege

Police suspect the Lincoln driver in a Labor Day crash in west Lincoln that killed a passenger in his car was under the influence of marijuana and driving well above the posted speed limit, according to the newly filed investigator's crash report.

Dylan Will, who was born in 2000 but whose exact age is redacted, was driving somewhere between 50 and 70 mph when he began to turn east from Cotner Boulevard onto Holdrege Street around 4:30 p.m. Monday, witnesses told investigators. The posted speed limit is 35 mph.

And Will, who police detained at the scene Monday but did not arrest, had smoked a marijuana joint before driving his Ford sedan that day, police alleged in the crash report. His blood later tested positive for the drug, according to the report.

As the Ford turned onto Holdrege, it hopped the curb and crashed into a traffic signal box, struck a light pole and made contact with a tree before coming to rest between the sidewalk and a nearby condominium, according to Lincoln Police.

Yuesef Alwaeli, a 25-year-old Lincoln man who had been a rear-seat passenger in the Ford, was taken by ambulance to Bryan West with critical injuries Monday. He died at the hospital.

Three other passengers — all in their 20s — were taken to CHI Health St. Elizabeth's with minor injuries, according to the report. Will wasn't injured.

Police have not issued any citations stemming from the crash, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said Tuesday. An investigation is ongoing.

The 2000 Ford Taurus, owned by one of the surviving passengers, was totaled in the crash.

