Driver ticketed in southeast Lincoln crash

Police have ticketed a 22-year-old man injured in a crash at 84th Street and Nebraska 2 just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officer Erin Spilker said the Lincoln man, identified in the accident report as Matthew Hodges, had turned left in front of a westbound semi, which struck the Honda Accord Hodges was driving.

Witnesses said the turn lane had a flashing, yellow light at the time of the crash.

Hodges was taken by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital for his injuries, which were said to be serious but not life-threatening.

Spilker said police ticketed him for failure to yield to the right-of-way.

The semi driver, a 50-year-old Missouri man, was not injured, according to the accident report.

