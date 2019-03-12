An astute passerby and a team of officers helped keep a 15-year-old boy from jumping off a Lincoln bridge onto U.S. 77 Monday afternoon, a police department spokeswoman said.
Around 12:30 p.m., the passerby saw the boy climbing a fence on the West A Street bridge over the highway, stopped and then saw him place a leg over the fence, Officer Angela Sands said.
They called 911, believing he was attempting suicide, she said.
The first officer arrived and tried to talk to him, but the boy ignored him and slid further over the wall, Sands said.
Another officer arrived and approached from the opposite side, grabbed the boy and got him down safely, she said.
He was reunited with his family and taken to receive mental health care, Sands said.