Driver, pedestrian involved in Lincoln crash identified

The 40-year-old man who was driving east on South Street in Lincoln Saturday evening before hitting an 83-year-old wasn't under the influence of drugs or alcohol or driving distracted, according to the crash report.

James Wel was nearing 15th Street in his Chevy Equinox at around 5:30 p.m. as Russell Boardman walked north across South Street, utilizing a painted crosswalk, according to the report.

Boardman, who was transported by ambulance to Bryan West Campus with potentially life-threatening injuries, remained in critical condition as of Tuesday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said.

No citations had been issued in the crash as of Monday, Vigil said.

