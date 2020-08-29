Driver of stolen Bentley tased after crash in northeast Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person was tased and arrested Saturday morning after they stole a 2002 Bentley and later crashed near the intersection of 70th Street and Cornhusker Highway, according to Lincoln police.

The car was stolen from its owner's garage near the 2500 block of Woodleigh Lane at around 8 a.m. Saturday. At about 8:45 a.m., a Nebraska State Patrol trooper spotted the vehicle, which then took off and crashed near the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle, who hadn't been identified by law enforcement as of Saturday afternoon, was tased and arrested.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.