Driver of stolen Bentley tased after crash in northeast Lincoln

One person was tased and arrested Saturday morning after they stole a 2002 Bentley and later crashed near the intersection of 70th Street and Cornhusker Highway, according to Lincoln police.
The car was stolen from its owner's garage near the 2500 block of Woodleigh Lane at around 8 a.m. Saturday. At about 8:45 a.m., a Nebraska State Patrol trooper spotted the vehicle, which then took off and crashed near the intersection.
The driver of the vehicle, who hadn't been identified by law enforcement as of Saturday afternoon, was tased and arrested.
