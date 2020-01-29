You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Driver of snowplow that landed in Platte River faces child porn charge
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Driver of snowplow that landed in Platte River faces child porn charge

{{featured_button_text}}

The man who was arrested after driving a snowplow into the Platte River on Tuesday morning has been charged in federal court with possession of child pornography.

Scott Robertson, 57, was indicted in U.S. District Court in Omaha on Wednesday. The unsealed indictment charges him with a single count of possession of child pornography last July.

Scott Robertson

Scott Robertson

He was driving a Nebraska Department of Transportation snowplow on Nebraska 31 south of Gretna at around 8:30 a.m. when U.S. marshals and Sarpy County sheriff's deputies began to follow the vehicle, based on information they'd received that a federal fugitive was in a snowplow in the area.

Truck in river

A Nebraska Department of Transportation truck in the Platte River on Tuesday.

Robertson, a Department of Transportation employee, then drove the plow into the river near Schramm Park. Authorities retrieved him from the water and took him to an Omaha-area hospital, where he was treated and released.

State snowplow driver crashes into Platte River after being followed by US marshals

He was booked into the Douglas County jail around noon Tuesday, and he remained there as of Wednesday evening.

Teen resisting arrest on misdemeanors leads to felony allegations, Lincoln police say
Former Caril Ann Fugate applies for pardon from Nebraska murder charge in Starkweather case
View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News