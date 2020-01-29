Driver of snowplow that landed in Platte River faces child porn charge

The man who was arrested after driving a snowplow into the Platte River on Tuesday morning has been charged in federal court with possession of child pornography.

Scott Robertson, 57, was indicted in U.S. District Court in Omaha on Wednesday. The unsealed indictment charges him with a single count of possession of child pornography last July.

He was driving a Nebraska Department of Transportation snowplow on Nebraska 31 south of Gretna at around 8:30 a.m. when U.S. marshals and Sarpy County sheriff's deputies began to follow the vehicle, based on information they'd received that a federal fugitive was in a snowplow in the area.

Robertson, a Department of Transportation employee, then drove the plow into the river near Schramm Park. Authorities retrieved him from the water and took him to an Omaha-area hospital, where he was treated and released.

He was booked into the Douglas County jail around noon Tuesday, and he remained there as of Wednesday evening.

