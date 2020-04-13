Driver looking for his cellphone caused Lincoln power outage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A driver trying to find his cellphone in his vehicle caused the power outage in southeast Lincoln Sunday that affected nearly 1,200 people.

Lincoln police said Monday that a 24-year-old man told police he lost control of his truck on South 48th Street Sunday afternoon after his cellphone fell down inside his vehicle and he lost control while trying to look for it.

The man's 2003 Chevrolet pickup ran off the road and struck a power pole on 48th Street between Clare and Woodland avenues.

The collision, which happened shortly after noon, totaled the man's vehicle and caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to the power pole.

It also knocked out power to 1,187 customers in the College View area for about an hour Sunday afternoon until Lincoln Electric System was able to restore it.

The driver, who was not injured in the crash, was cited for negligent driving.

Today's jail mugshots

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.