Driver looking for his cellphone caused Lincoln power outage

A driver trying to find his cellphone in his vehicle caused the power outage in southeast Lincoln Sunday that affected nearly 1,200 people.
Lincoln police said Monday that a 24-year-old man told police he lost control of his truck on South 48th Street Sunday afternoon after his cellphone fell down inside his vehicle and he lost control while trying to look for it.
The man's 2003 Chevrolet pickup ran off the road and struck a power pole on 48th Street between Clare and Woodland avenues.
The collision, which happened shortly after noon, totaled the man's vehicle and caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to the power pole.
It also knocked out power to 1,187 customers in the College View area for about an hour Sunday afternoon until Lincoln Electric System was able to restore it.
The driver, who was not injured in the crash, was cited for negligent driving.
Today's jail mugshots
Last, First Name: SMITH, ARHMOND Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/07/1988 Booking Time: 04/12/2020 / 17:12:34 Charges:
AFTER REVOCATION BUT BEFORE NEW LICENSE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Last, First Name: ESPARZA, SHYANNA Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 02/18/1995 Booking Time: 04/12/2020 / 16:41:56 Charges:
VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Last, First Name: SCHMIDT, BILLIE Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 01/20/1974 Booking Time: 04/12/2020 / 15:46:14 Charges:
USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY (F2) 2ND DEG ASSAULT (F3)
Last, First Name: THOMAS, RICHARD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/05/1990 Booking Time: 04/12/2020 / 10:30:32 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Last, First Name: STURGEON, ELINA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 11/28/1979 Booking Time: 04/12/2020 / 04:18:38
Charges:
Last, First Name: CORRIE, KENDALL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/04/1953 Booking Time: 04/12/2020 / 03:09:48
Charges:
Last, First Name: MANUELES, MELISSA Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 12/22/1986 Booking Time: 04/12/2020 / 02:09:58 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Last, First Name: HOWARD, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/02/1976 Booking Time: 04/12/2020 / 00:18:25 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M)
Last, First Name: WALTON, BRAD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/21/1961 Booking Time: 04/11/2020 / 23:12:48 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 3 OR 3A FELONY (F4)
Last, First Name: MAY, JOSHUA Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/25/1999 Booking Time: 04/11/2020 / 22:54:25 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Last, First Name: LEACH, CONNER Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/16/1998 Booking Time: 04/11/2020 / 22:11:09 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Last, First Name: LOZANO, CARLOS Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 12/11/1993 Booking Time: 04/11/2020 / 01:17:41 Charges:
VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
Last, First Name: CAHOON, HUNTER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/16/1997 Booking Time: 04/11/2020 / 01:12:45 Charges:
FALSE REPORTING - FALSE INFORMATION (M1) RESISTING ARREST (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Last, First Name: HIGHTREE, ROLIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/07/1973 Booking Time: 04/10/2020 / 20:41:06
Charges:
