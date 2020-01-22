1 driver killed, 2 injured in Lancaster County crash
1 driver killed, 2 injured in Lancaster County crash

MALCOLM — A three-vehicle crash in Lancaster County left one of the drivers dead and two others injured, authorities said Wednesday.

Medics and Lancaster County sheriff's deputies were dispatched around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday to a spot east of Malcolm on Nebraska Highway 79. A southbound sport utility vehicle and a northbound pickup truck had collided, and a car ran into the SUV, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said. The SUV then caught fire.

The SUV driver died at the scene and the other two drivers were treated for minor injuries, the sheriff's office said. The names of those involved haven't been released.

The poor weather conditions may have been a crash factor, the sheriff's office said.

