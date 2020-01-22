Driver killed, 2 injured in fiery crash near Malcolm

A fiery, three-vehicle crash in Lancaster County left one of the drivers dead and two others injured, authorities said Wednesday.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said a man driving a 2001 Chevy Blazer died at the scene of the crash at around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday east of Malcolm on Nebraska Highway 79. He said they haven’t yet positively identified him. An autopsy is set for Thursday.

Wagner said the man's Blazer was southbound when he collided with a 19-year-old Raymond man in a northbound Dodge Ram pickup, then a 20-year-old Lincoln woman driving a Toyota Corolla rear-ended the Blazer.

He said the Blazer caught fire, but it was unclear if it was caused after the initial collision or the one that followed with the car.

The other two drivers were treated for minor injuries, the sheriff said. The names of those involved haven't been released.

Wagner said it was sleeting at the time, which was believed to have been a factor. He said details of the crash remain under investigation, including which vehicle crossed the center line.

Nebraska 79 was closed five hours as a result of the fatality.

