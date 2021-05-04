 Skip to main content
Driver involved in head-on crash while after fleeing trooper, Lincoln police say
Driver involved in head-on crash while after fleeing trooper, Lincoln police say

An 18-year-old Lincoln driver was involved in a head-on crash during a Nebraska State Patrol pursuit early Tuesday.

It happened at about 2:20 a.m. at 48th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, according to Lincoln Police.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 2003 Chevrolet Blazer was heading north on 48th Street, ran a red light at Pioneers and collided with an eastbound 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by a 48-year-old Lincoln man.

She said the driver of the Blazer had been fleeing a trooper at the time.

Both of the drivers were injured in the crash and had to be extricated and taken to the hospital. Spilker said the injuries were not life threatening. 

The Blazer was totaled by the crash, and the Pontiac left with $5,000 damage. 

State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said the pursuit started after a trooper saw the Blazer speeding on Nebraska 2 between 48th and 56th streets and tried to stop it, but the Blazer sped away. 

When the 18-year-old is released from the hospital, they plan to arrest him on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, DUI, driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

