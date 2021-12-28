 Skip to main content
Driver intentionally struck 58-year-old Lincoln man, injuring his leg, police say
Driver intentionally struck 58-year-old Lincoln man, injuring his leg, police say

Police are looking for the man who intentionally struck a 58-year-old Lincoln man with a car Monday afternoon.

Capt. Michon Morrow said it happened near South 48th and Van Dorn streets at 3:45 p.m.

She said the 58-year-old man ran to the Wendy's saying the driver of a white sedan, possibly with California plates, had hit him with his car, injuring his knee.

The victim told police he had a conversation with the other man, whom he described as in his 30s, asking for a ride. At some point, it turned into an argument, and the 58-year-old tried to run away, but the driver followed and struck him, Morrow said. 

She said police are looking for witnesses and video that may help track down the driver.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

