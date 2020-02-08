You are the owner of this article.
Driver in north Lincoln crash was going at least 70 mph before collision, report says
Driver in north Lincoln crash was going at least 70 mph before collision, report says

46th and Adams crash

First responders were called to the scene of a rollover accident at 46th and Adams streets.

 SAMANTHA BERNT, Journal Star

The driver of a Nissan Altima that was involved in a north Lincoln crash Friday evening was going at least 70 mph moments before colliding with an SUV that was stopped at a crosswalk, according to the accident report filed by the Lincoln Police Department.

The crash on Adams Street between 46th and 47th streets, which happened at about 6:20 p.m. Friday, sent five people to the hospital. The driver of the Altima, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Burbach, of Lincoln, was traveling west on Adams Street when he rear-ended the Chevy Tahoe, which then was pushed into the back of a third vehicle.

Multiple witnesses at the scene told police that they saw Burbach going at least 70 mph and run a red light at 48th Street moments before the crash. After the collision, Burbach's car rolled several times and came to rest in the eastbound lane of Adams Street, according to the report.

Burbach was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition as of Saturday morning. The other four people who were taken to the hospital had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Lincoln police.

The accident remains under investigation.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

