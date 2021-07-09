Driver arrested for hit-and-run that caused serious injuries to woman shooting fireworks

Police have arrested the Lincoln woman who they say was driving the car that struck a 21-year-old Lincoln woman near Dawes Avenue and Northwest Sixth Street on July 3.

Isabel M. Knapp-Cuevas, 22, was driving a 2011 Chevy Impala east on Dawes around 11 p.m. on Saturday when she struck Emilia C. Graham, who was lighting fireworks in the roadway, according to the Nebraska crash report filed on the incident. Knapp-Cuevas fled the scene.

Police had previously interviewed her, according to the report, and she was arrested late Thursday night on suspicion of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, as well as several misdemeanor charges and traffic violations. She is being held at the Lancaster County Jail.

Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Knapp-Cuevas contacted LPD herself on July 5, telling officers she may have been involved in the hit-and-run, which caused serious injuries to Graham. Graham sought treatment for the non-life-threatening injures at a local hospital the day after the incident.