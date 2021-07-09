 Skip to main content
Driver arrested for hit-and-run that caused serious injuries to woman shooting fireworks
Police have arrested the Lincoln woman who they say was driving the car that struck a 21-year-old Lincoln woman near Dawes Avenue and Northwest Sixth Street on July 3.

Isabel M. Knapp-Cuevas, 22, was driving a 2011 Chevy Impala east on Dawes around 11 p.m. on Saturday when she struck Emilia C. Graham, who was lighting fireworks in the roadway, according to the Nebraska crash report filed on the incident. Knapp-Cuevas fled the scene.

Police had previously interviewed her, according to the report, and she was arrested late Thursday night on suspicion of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, as well as several misdemeanor charges and traffic violations. She is being held at the Lancaster County Jail.

Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Knapp-Cuevas contacted LPD herself on July 5, telling officers she may have been involved in the hit-and-run, which caused serious injuries to Graham. Graham sought treatment for the non-life-threatening injures at a local hospital the day after the incident.

In her initial interview with police, Knapp-Cuevas said she did not know she hit a pedestrian, according to the crash report. The report indicates she was distracted at the time of the crash, but not by a phone or electronic device. Knapp-Cuevas was driving on a revoked license.

Bonkiewicz said investigators spent much of the week reviewing surveillance footage of the crash, verifying that the 22-year-old was driving the Impala that struck Graham.

Police logo 2020
Isabel M. Knapp-Cuevas

Knapp-Cuevas

 Courtesy photo
