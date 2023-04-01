A Milford woman was arrested early Saturday after driving the wrong way on Interstate 80, hitting several cars and then spitting on a Nebraska State Patrol trooper, according to the patrol.

Just before midnight Friday, the patrol was notified of a car driving eastbound in the westbound lane near Pleasant Dale. The car had reportedly hit a Ford Eco Sport and a semi.

Minutes later, a trooper found a crash near about 6 miles east near Lincoln, involving two vehicles. The trooper identified one those vehicles, a Kia Spectra, as being involved in the previous crash.

The trooper also believed the driver was impaired, according to a release from the patrol.

Heather Teschendorf, 34, was placed in custody as troopers investigated both crashes, with assistance from Seward and Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies.

Teschendorf and the driver of the Ford involved in the first crash were both transported to Bryan Health Center West Campus with minor injuries.

While at the hospital, Teschendorf spit on a trooper’s face and was physically combative, according to the patrol.

After medical clearance, Teschendorf was jailed in Lancaster County. She was cited for allegedly driving under the influence, willful reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, assault on a public safety officer with bodily fluid, failure to submit to a pretest and resisting arrest.

These are the highways in Nebraska with the most fatalities. These are the highways in Nebraska with the most fatalities.