Driver arrested after fleeing trooper, crashing head-on, Lincoln police say

A driver involved in a head-on crash during a Nebraska State Patrol pursuit sent two people to the hospital early Tuesday.
It happened at about 2:20 a.m. at South 48th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, according to Lincoln Police.
Officer Erin Spilker said a 2003 Chevy Blazer was heading north on 48th Street, ran a red light at Pioneers and collided with an eastbound 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix.
She said the driver of the Blazer had been fleeing a trooper at the time.
Two people were injured in the crash and had to be extricated and taken to the hospital. Spilker said the injuries were not life-threatening.
She said troopers arrested the driver of the Blazer, which was totaled by the crash.
