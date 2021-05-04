Driver arrested after fleeing trooper, crashing head-on, Lincoln police say

A driver involved in a head-on crash during a Nebraska State Patrol pursuit sent two people to the hospital early Tuesday.

It happened at about 2:20 a.m. at South 48th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, according to Lincoln Police.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 2003 Chevy Blazer was heading north on 48th Street, ran a red light at Pioneers and collided with an eastbound 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix.

She said the driver of the Blazer had been fleeing a trooper at the time.

Two people were injured in the crash and had to be extricated and taken to the hospital. Spilker said the injuries were not life-threatening.

She said troopers arrested the driver of the Blazer, which was totaled by the crash.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

