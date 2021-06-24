 Skip to main content
Drive-by shooting targeted Orchard Street duplex in Lincoln, police say
Drive-by shooting targeted Orchard Street duplex in Lincoln, police say

Lincoln police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left bullet holes in both halves of a duplex and a Cadillac parked out front.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the shooting happened near 51st and Orchard streets and was reported around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, but happened sometime Tuesday night.

A 29-year-old woman told officers her 2009 Cadillac Escalade was shot multiple times, causing about $2,000 worth of damage, Bonkiewicz said. Officers also found bullet holes in the neighboring unit, including one bullet that traveled through a bedroom wall before striking a closet door.

No one was injured in the shooting. Bonkiewicz said officers are gathering resident surveillance footage from the area. He said any connection between the residents of the duplex and the shooter remains unclear.

