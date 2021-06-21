Drive-by shooting reported near Arnold Heights Park in Lincoln

Lincoln police are investigating a drive-by shooting after bullets caused damage to a fence and a car near Arnold Heights Park but missed two nearby 17-year-olds.

Officer Erin Spilker said the teens were walking near West Vance Road and West Superior Street at around 11:50 p.m. Friday when a car drove up. The teens told police that someone in the car yelled at them before they heard gunfire as the car sped away, Spilker said.

Neither teen was injured. They told police they didn't recognize the car, Spilker said. Investigators found several spent shell casings and bullets that damaged one of the teens' cars and a nearby fence.

Spilker said investigators are analyzing surveillance video from neighbors and that the investigation is ongoing.

