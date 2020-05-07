Drive-by shooting reported in north Lincoln, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln police are investigating a drive-by shooting Wednesday night at a home in the area of North 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

No one was injured.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said that at about 11:15 p.m. police went to the 2500 block of Theresa Street on reports of a shooting. One of the rounds broke through a window.

Bonkiewicz said a 42-year-old man and 40-year-old woman told police they heard four to six shots outside and discovered a bullet hole through one of their windows.

Officers found a single ballistic round outside the home.

