Drive-by shooting reported in north Lincoln, police say
Lincoln police are investigating a drive-by shooting Wednesday night at a home in the area of North 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway. 

No one was injured.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said that at about 11:15 p.m. police went to the 2500 block of Theresa Street on reports of a shooting. One of the rounds broke through a window.

Bonkiewicz said a 42-year-old man and 40-year-old woman told police they heard four to six shots outside and discovered a bullet hole through one of their windows.

Officers found a single ballistic round outside the home.

Police logo 2017
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

