Drive-by shooting reported in north Lincoln, police say

Lincoln police are investigating a drive-by shooting Wednesday night at a home in the area of North 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway.
No one was injured.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said that at about 11:15 p.m. police went to the 2500 block of Theresa Street on reports of a shooting. One of the rounds broke through a window.
Bonkiewicz said a 42-year-old man and 40-year-old woman told police they heard four to six shots outside and discovered a bullet hole through one of their windows.
Officers found a single ballistic round outside the home.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.