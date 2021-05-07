Drive-by shooting missed 25-year-old Lincoln man by only 2 feet, police say

Lincoln police say they are investigating a drive-by shooting early Friday that left bullet holes just 2 feet from where a 25-year-old man was sitting.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at 2:16 a.m. police were called to the 100 block of B Street where the 25-year-old and a 65-year-old woman said they heard multiple gunshots outside the home where they'd recently moved and found two holes in the wall and another hole in the couch, narrowly missing the man.