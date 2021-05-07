 Skip to main content
Drive-by shooting missed 25-year-old Lincoln man by only 2 feet, police say
Lincoln police say they are investigating a drive-by shooting early Friday that left bullet holes just 2 feet from where a 25-year-old man was sitting.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at 2:16 a.m. police were called to the 100 block of B Street where the 25-year-old and a 65-year-old woman said they heard multiple gunshots outside the home where they'd recently moved and found two holes in the wall and another hole in the couch, narrowly missing the man.

Bonkiewicz said the victims believe the gunshots may have been intended for the prior residents.

Officers processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

