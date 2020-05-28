Drive-by shooting hits Lincoln home with three children inside

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln police are investigating a drive-by shooting near South 10th and Lake streets Wednesday night that targeted a home with a couple and three young children inside.

Officer Erin Spilker said police believe the shooter may have been targeting prior residents.

She said just before 10 p.m., police went to the 2500 block of South 10th Street on several reports of gunshots in the area. Witnesses told them they had seen a dark vehicle in the street with a gun being pointed out of the driver’s window before it sped away.

Officers searched the area for witnesses, found damage to a residence and contacted the occupants -- two adults and an 8, 10 and 12-year-old.

No one was injured.

Officers canvassed the area and are asking anyone who may have captured video evidence to contact them at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

