 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Drive-by gunman threatens teens

  • Updated
  • 0

A driver with a gun threatened two teens walking to school Friday morning, Lincoln Police said.

The male suspect pulled up to the pair, who were walking from 15th to 16th on G streets at 10 a.m., and said something that neither could hear. They said he then revealed what appeared to be the butt of a handgun, LPD Capt. Duane Winkler said.

The suspect then drove off. No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation.

Omaha man fired through a motel door, killing the wrong man. Now a family mourns its brother
Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of shooting then-girlfriend in the leg
Iowa man accused of threatening Nebraska officials arrested
Crime logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Helicopters, fires and turbines: Vineyards fight the spring frost

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News