Dozens more positive COVID-19 cases identified in Lancaster County Jail

The number of positive COVID-19 cases at the Lancaster County Jail has risen to 59, a significant spike since corrections officials announced an outbreak of 12 cases earlier this month.

On Sept. 17, Lancaster County Department of Corrections officials reported the 12 initial cases within six general population housing areas. Subsequent testing within those housing units identified dozens more with COVID-19.

That prompted further isolation measures within those housing units and since then no cases have been identified outside those isolated units, according to jail officials.

None of the inmates have been hospitalized and the jail’s medical provider meets with all isolated inmates at least once a day to monitor their condition, according to a news release.

The jail remains in modified lockdown and visitation and volunteer services are suspended.

Jail staff is equipped with the appropriate personal protective equipment.

It is unclear whether any of the inmates who tested positive were vaccinated. Vaccinations aren’t required of jail employees, though the county recently began offering incentives to employees who get vaccinated.