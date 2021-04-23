Dozens cited in connection to undercover operation at Lincoln adult shop

Prosecutors this week filed charges in connection to a undercover operation a month ago at an adult shop in northwest Lincoln.

Officer Erin Spilker said the criminal investigations unit had received information that people were engaging in public sexual acts in the arcade room at Romantix, 2929 N.W. 12th St.

During the operation, which ran March 25-26, police cited 25 people for indecent exposure, five for public indecency, two for inmate of disorderly house and two employees for maintaining a disorderly house, Spilker said.

Prosecutors filed several of the misdemeanor cases this week.

