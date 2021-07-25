 Skip to main content
Downtown shooting critically injures 1; streets still closed for investigation
Downtown shooting critically injures 1; streets still closed for investigation

Overnight shooting, 07.25

Police cars block off O Street on Sunday after a shooting near 14th and O streets.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Lincoln Police are investigating a report of an early morning shooting downtown that left one person critically injured

Police said on Twitter their investigation of a shooting near the intersection of 14th and O streets has shut down several nearby streets. The area bounded by 13th, N and P streets and Centennial Mall remains closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

An officer at the scene told media that one person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check JournalStar.com for additional updates.

