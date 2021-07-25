Downtown shooting critically injures 1; streets closed for investigation reopen

Lincoln Police are investigating a report of an early morning shooting downtown that left one person critically injured.

Capt. Jake Dilsaver said that at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the intersection of 14th and O streets for a report of gunshots fired. There, police found a 30-year-old man who was wounded and transported to an area hospital.

The man remains in critical condition, and police have not located a suspect. Dilsaver said that there were "a lot of people around" at the time of the shooting.

Several casings could be seen near 14th and O as police investigated, and at least one business and a nearby parked car had visible bullet holes.

The investigation into the shooting shut down several nearby streets. The area bounded by 13th, N and P streets and Centennial Mall was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic until about 1:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Dilsaver said police are still trying to find out what led to the shooting and ask anyone with information to call LPD or CrimeStoppers at 402-475-3600.

This is a developing story. Please check JournalStar.com for additional updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or hmuslic@journalstar.com

