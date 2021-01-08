Downtown Lincoln fast food restaurant target of overnight break-in, police say

Police are investigating a break-in overnight at a downtown Lincoln fast-food restaurant.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to Wendy's at 14th and Q streets just before 6 a.m. after an employee showed up to find the door shattered and cash registers flipped over.

She said the thief or thieves also had tried to open office doors and took a donation jar.

Police don't yet know the total loss and investigators are working with Wendy's to retrieve store video. She encouraged anyone with information to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

ODDEST CRIME STORIES OF 2020

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.