 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown Lincoln antiques store burglarized
View Comments
editor's pick

Downtown Lincoln antiques store burglarized

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Police are investigating an early Friday morning burglary at Timeless Treasures, 1717 O St.

Police responded to an alarm from the downtown antiques store just before 5 a.m. Friday and found the front door had been broken out, said Officer Erin Spilker. Inside the building, officers found two broken display cases.

The business owner reported that miscellaneous coins and jewelry were missing from the cases. The store is being inventoried to determine an exact loss, Spilker said. Damage to the cases and door is estimated at $400.

Fire guts Valentino's in Meadowlane Shopping Center
StarTran bus hits Lincoln bicyclist
Taco Loco food truck employee assaulted and robbed in downtown Lincoln
StarTran bus hits Lincoln bicyclist

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Police logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News