Downtown Lincoln antiques store burglarized

Lincoln Police are investigating an early Friday morning burglary at Timeless Treasures, 1717 O St.

Police responded to an alarm from the downtown antiques store just before 5 a.m. Friday and found the front door had been broken out, said Officer Erin Spilker. Inside the building, officers found two broken display cases.

The business owner reported that miscellaneous coins and jewelry were missing from the cases. The store is being inventoried to determine an exact loss, Spilker said. Damage to the cases and door is estimated at $400.

