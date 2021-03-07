Douglas County Department of Corrections inmate dies

An inmate at the Douglas County Department of Corrections died Sunday morning.

Pah Leh, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell around 4:56 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a news release. Lifesaving measures were performed by corrections staff but were not successful.

Leh was booked into Jail on Thursday on charges of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was being held without bond.

No details were given on the cause of his death. A grand jury will investigate Leh's death, as is the case with any in-custody death in Nebraska.

