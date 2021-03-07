 Skip to main content
Douglas County Department of Corrections inmate dies
Douglas County Department of Corrections inmate dies

Pah Leh

An inmate at the Douglas County Department of Corrections died Sunday morning. 

Pah Leh, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell around 4:56 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a news release. Lifesaving measures were performed by corrections staff but were not successful.

Leh was booked into Jail on Thursday on charges of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was being held without bond.

No details were given on the cause of his death. A grand jury will investigate Leh's death, as is the case with any in-custody death in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

